Azerbaijani FM receives head of International Committee of Red Cross Delegation (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Azerbaijan Elena Aymone Sessera on September 18, 2020, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, it has been noted that Sessera completed her tenure in Azerbaijan and the new Head of Delegation Ariane Bauer was introduced to Bayramov.

The minister expressed appreciation for the activities of Elena Aymone and noted with satisfaction the humanitarian projects implemented in cooperation with the ICRC. He also wished the new Head of the ICRC Delegation in Azerbaijan success in her future endeavors.

The minister touched upon the grave consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the violation of the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of people, systematic violation of the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, and the targeting of the civilians and infrastructure by the aggressor state Armenia.

Speaking about the consequences, Bayramov paid special attention to the condition of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, which is under the direct mandate of the ICRC.

He stressed that Armenia did not accept the position of Azerbaijan on the exchange of captives and hostages on the basis of the principle of "all for all" based on the norms of humanitarian law. The importance of increasing the efforts of ICRC to solve this issue has been noted.

In their turn, the ICRC representatives noted that they are constantly interested in the condition of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev within their mandates and inform their families accordingly.

During the meeting, the minister also informed the ICRC representatives about the latest tensions in the region and the purposeful provocative activities of the Armenian leadership, and the serious damage caused to the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.