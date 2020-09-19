Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

The information was spread in the social networks that Turkish coordinating officer of the command of the Azerbaijani Navy, 1st Rank Captain Eren Gunay was not allegedly allowed into the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy and a permit was not allegedly issued for his official car, Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov told Trend on Sept. 19.

"This information is unfounded and speculative," Bekirov added. "Eren Gunay is currently in service and cooperation with the command of the Azerbaijani Navy continues at a high level."

"Such news is spread by malicious individuals seeking to cast a shadow on the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey," rear admiral said.