Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19
Trend:
The information was spread in the social networks that Turkish coordinating officer of the command of the Azerbaijani Navy, 1st Rank Captain Eren Gunay was not allegedly allowed into the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy and a permit was not allegedly issued for his official car, Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov told Trend on Sept. 19.
"This information is unfounded and speculative," Bekirov added. "Eren Gunay is currently in service and cooperation with the command of the Azerbaijani Navy continues at a high level."
"Such news is spread by malicious individuals seeking to cast a shadow on the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey," rear admiral said.
Latest
Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer
President: If Azerbaijan had been an independent country then, we could have become the richest country in the world
President Ilham Aliyev: The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people
President Aliyev: Key part of Azerbaijan's economy associated with oil and gas sector, and this to be case for many years to come
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Absheron field offshore operations (PHOTO)
Defense Minister: Azerbaijan Army ready to suppress any provocations of Armenia, undertake strong retaliatory actions