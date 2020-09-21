Azerbaijani MP: Armenia not interested in peaceful solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

The aggressor country Armenia is not interested in a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is preparing for new attacks to occupy even more territories of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said.

Ganjaliyev made the remark, commenting on the transfer of the so-called ‘parliament’ of the regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories, Trend reports.

“This is another step taken by the political leadership of Armenia to hinder the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict,” he noted. “So, the “head” of the puppet regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, said that the “parliament ”of the so-called regime will be moved to Shusha until 2022 and this transfer has a ‘symbolic meaning’, given the historical role of Shusha.”

“Amid the recent events, the deliberate use of the name of one of the main cultural centers of Azerbaijan, Shusha, as a tool for Armenia's actions is a clear example of the preparation of the occupying state for new games,” the MP pointed out. “This decision also shows that Armenia is interested in deliberate escalation of tension in the region. The aggressor country Armenia isn’t interested in a peaceful solution of the conflict, preparing for new attacks to occupy even more territories of Azerbaijan.”

"We declare that the occupation of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is temporary. All our territories occupied by Armenia will be liberated, and the return of all IDPs to their native lands will be ensured," he summed up.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.