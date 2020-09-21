Azerbaijani MFA: Irresponsible, provocative actions of Armenia exacerbates situation in region(UPDATE)

Details added: the first version published on 11:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The irresponsible and provocative actions of the Armenian leadership exacerbate the situation in the region, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the interview of the Azerbaijani President to local media at the ceremony of laying the foundation for offshore operations at the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.

In the interview of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held on September 19 this year, strong arguments based on historical truth and real facts, the aggressive policy of Armenia, and the true essence of its leadership were exposed.

“The traditionally false and two-faced statement spread by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in this context demonstrates that this country is still unable to recognize the bitter truth. The aggressive Armenia, which doesn’t recognize the norms and principles of international law, which keeps the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under military occupation and carried out ethnic cleansing there, created hotspots of the conflict in the region, which poses a serious threat to sustainable peace and security,” the spokesperson said.