Azerbaijani president: If Armenia does not give up their ugly plans, they will face very serious consequences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

If Armenia does not give up their ugly plans, they will face very serious consequences, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Ictimai Television, and Real Television following a groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant, Trend reports.

“Armenia is an aggressive state. Their hatred for Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis is reflected in their ugly policies. I want to say again and warn them that if they do not give up their ugly plans, they will face very serious consequences,” the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev said that they are preparing for a new war.

“They are concentrating their forces near the line of contact. We see everything and we watch everything. We follow all of their actions. Of course, we will defend ourselves. Just as we defended ourselves in Tovuz, we will defend ourselves in all other directions. The events in Tovuz were yet another lesson for them. If they want to learn a new lesson, we are ready for it,” the head of state said.