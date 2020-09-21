Azerbaijani president: We do not lay claim to lands of other countries, but we will not give our lands to anyone either

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

As reported earlier, on September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Absheron field offshore operations at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.

After the ceremony, the president gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Public Television, and Real Television.

Trend is publishing some excerpts from the interview of President Aliyev:

“We will definitely return to our lands. Nagorno-Karabakh is the ancestral and historical Azerbaijani land. In the early 1990s, as a result of betrayal and treachery of the people who were in power in Azerbaijan at the time, we temporarily lost Nagorno-Karabakh,” the head of state said.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is our ancient and historical land, and we will definitely return to these lands. We will restore all destroyed historical sites and houses. We will give the streets Azerbaijani names and return the renamed villages their real names. We will definitely do that because the truth is on our side. We do not lay claim to the lands of other countries, but we will not give our lands to anyone either,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The present-day Armenia was established on historically Azerbaijani lands. There are sufficient historical documents to confirm this. We will never allow for the creation of a second Armenian state. Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!» the head of state said.