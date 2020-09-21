Azerbaijani, Moldovan FMs exchange views on issues on bilateral co-op agenda over phone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Oleg Tulea on September 21, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During a telephone conversation initiated by the Moldovan side, Tulea congratulated Bayramov on his appointment as the foreign minister and conveyed his best wishes.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the expansion of relations in political, economic, trade and other areas.

An agreement was reached that the foreign ministries of the two countries will soon hold political consultations in a video conference format. The sides stressed the importance of further development of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova and the full use of existing potential.

Tulea thanked Azerbaijan for its support rendered to Moldova in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The sides stressed the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in combating the global health crisis.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart about Armenia's recent provocative activities raising tension in the region, including provocative statements and actions by the Armenian leadership, noting that such actions undermine the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

Stating that an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed today by the armed forces of Armenia on the border between the two countries, the minister said that the Armenian leadership is fully responsible for this crime.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.