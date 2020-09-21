Azerbaijani president: Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated once again significance of multilateralism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated once again the significance of multilateralism, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state said that the Non-Alignment Movement reiterated its strong concern at the growing resort to unilateralism and unilaterally imposed measures that undermine the UN Charter and international law, and further reiterated its commitment to promoting, preserving, revitalizing, reforming and strengthening multilateralism and the multilateral decision making process through the UN, by strictly adhering to its Charter and international law, with the aim of creating a just and equitable world order and global democratic governance.

"This year is also remarkable for the NAM, since we celebrate the 65th anniversary of the adoption of Bandung Declaration which embraces the founding principles of the Movement. Since their inception, the Bandung Principles have been navigating the countries that had expressed their adherence to them through the turbulences of the Cold War period. Following the end of Cold War, the absence of two confronting blocs has in no way diminished the relevance and validity of the Bandung Principles. Quite contrary, in light of more complex challenges to peace and development they have become more important than ever. Both anniversaries will enable us to take stock of the progress made in achievement of the overarching goals enshrined at the UN Charter and Bandung Declaration, and reflect upon how we, the Member States of the United Nations, with shared vision and combined strength should respond to the multifaceted and emerging challenges that we continue to face,” Azerbaijani president said.