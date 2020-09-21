President Ilham Aliyev: Glorification of Nazism is state policy in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The glorification of Nazism is the state policy in Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that notorious Nazi general Garegin Nzhdeh has been turned into "national hero".

“The policy of "Azerbaijanophobia" is prevailing in Armenia. Hatred against Azerbaijani people is instilled in the young generation. Recently, Armenia has adopted its aggressive and offensive military doctrine and National Security Strategy. The National Security Strategy contains racist, chauvinistic and "Azerbaijanophobic" ideas," Azerbaijani president said.