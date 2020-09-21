President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to undertaken measures, situation with COVID-19 remained under control in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Thanks to undertaken measures, the situation with COVID-19 has remained under control in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the World Health Organization named Azerbaijan as exemplary country in the fight against the pandemic.

“We have made voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. During COVID pandemics Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries,” the head of state said.