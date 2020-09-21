President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in promotion of dialogue of cultures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan plays an important role in the promotion of dialogue of cultures, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is one of world’s recognized centers for multiculturalism. The "Baku Process" launched by Azerbaijan in 2008 aims to strengthen inter-cultural dialogue. The "Baku Process" brings together member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Council of Europe. The UN General Assembly's resolutions have recognized the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Azerbaijan every two years as a "key global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue"," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled that the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations was held in Azerbaijan in 2016.

"Furthermore, Azerbaijan hosted the first ever European Games and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2015 and 2017 respectively. These sporting events have also made tangible contribution to intercultural dialogue,” the head of state said.