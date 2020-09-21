President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s economy developed rapidly, and its GDP tripled in last 17 years
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s economy has developed rapidly, and its GDP tripled in the last 17 years, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.
"As a country with significant progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, Azerbaijan has been one of the few states to submit voluntary national reviews to the UN twice. Azerbaijan ranks 54th among 166 countries in the Sustainable Development Goals Index, according to the "Sustainable Development Report 2020"," the head of state said.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s economy developed rapidly, and its GDP tripled in last 17 years
Azerbainani president: Policy of "Azerbaijanophobia" prevailing in Armenia, hatred against Azerbaijani people instilled in young generation
Azerbaijani president: Armenia deliberately targets civilian population, perpetrates provocations along Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Azerbaijani president: Development of democracy and human rights protection among top priorities of our government
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to undertaken measures, situation with COVID-19 remained under control in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani president: Aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines format and substance of negotiation process
Azerbaijani president: Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated once again significance of multilateralism
Azerbaijani president: Armenian PM deliberately undermines format and substance of negotiation process
President: Armenia’s aggressive rhetoric, provocations show that it is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani president: Development of democracy, human rights protection - among top gov't priorities
Restoration of Albanian Church, rights of Udi people – Azerbaijan’s contribution to dev't of world civilization
Azerbaijani president, NAM chairman makes speech at high-level meeting to mark 75th anniversary of United Nations in video format (PHOTO)
Bryza: Collective Security Treaty Organization not in favor of provocative actions by Armenia, or anybody else
Peter Tase: Armenian leadership’s inflammatory remarks exacerbating already inflammable situation around Karabakh conflict