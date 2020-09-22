Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko as part of the visit to Russia, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues, including the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, the importance of reciprocal visits and other ones.