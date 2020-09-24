Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves to Georgia for official visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24
Trend:
The Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has left to Georgia for an official visit, Trend reports on Sept.24 referring to the ministry.
During the visit, the minister will hold a number of meetings with high-level officials of Georgia.
