CSTO resources cannot be used in territorial conflicts - Kazakh expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The resources of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) cannot be used in territorial conflicts, Kazakh political scientist, Director of the Risk Assessment Group, Dosym Satpayev, told Trend.

Satpayev made the speech commenting on Armenia's appeal to the CSTO for help.

He noted that the CSTO charter clearly states that this organization cannot be used for any political or military games.

“Efforts of this organization cannot be used only because some of its members want it. This organization can show support to its members only in the course of external aggression, and when it comes to territorial conflicts, this is not a prerogative of the CSTO, because all these issues must be resolved through diplomacy,” Satpayev said.

“Kazakhstan has always been an active supporter of a peaceful settlement of the situation on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the political scientist noted.

“Kazakhstan actively supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, considering it a priority. Everyone knows that maintaining any separatist sentiments is a dangerous game, and it is clear that Kazakhstan will never support any separate movement, any separatist slogans,” Satpayev said.

Stressing that the problem of separatism for Kazakhstan is a very important one, Satpayev emphasized that Kazakhstan in this regard will always defend the territorial integrity of other states.

