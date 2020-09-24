Azerbaijani Air Forces conduct combat-training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Air Forces are conducting combat-training flights in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the minister of defense, Trend reports on Sept. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the flights, the main attention is paid to the piloting technique with the use of offensive and defensive maneuvers at various heights and speeds.

During the fulfillment of tasks for conducting modern maneuverable air battles, aircraft crews worked out the tasks for detecting and destroying an enemy’s ground targets.