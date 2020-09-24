President of Georgia receives Azerbaijani Foreign Minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

On September 24, 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili in the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as the Foreign Minister and conveyed her sincere wishes to him. She also expressed hope that steps will be taken towards further strengthening relations between the two countries during his tenure. President Salome Zurabishvili requested to convey her sincere greetings to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the President of Georgia.

The Minister noted that very useful discussions on high-level cooperation between the two countries were held during the visit. It was stated that the two countries attach equal importance to the development of relations in all three areas - political, economic and humanitarian.

Touching upon the existing protracted conflicts in the region, which poses a serious threat to regional security, the sides noted that they have a similar position in resolving these conflicts. It was stressed that our countries respect each other's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

It was stressed that along with bilateral formats, our countries are successfully cooperating on multilateral formats, within international organizations as well.

Economic, energy and transport projects implemented with the participation of both countries were discussed. The sides exchanged views on further expanding the capacity of regional corridors. The sides also discussed issues of cooperation in tourism, humanitarian and cultural fields.

The Georgian President stressed the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

In his turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to Armenia's aggression policy and its grave consequences and informed the President of Georgia about the latest provocative activities of the Armenian leadership. The importance of resolving the conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was emphasized.

The necessity for solidarity and cooperation between the states in the current situation on combating the pandemic was noted, and it was stressed that there is a high level of coordination and cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, President Salome Zurabishvili invited the President and First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to visit Georgia.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.