Azerbaijani president: We have credible information about presence of Armenian ASALA terror organization on occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Armenia recruits and uses mercenaries and terrorists from different countries against Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in video format, Trend reports.

“Armenia is a state sponsoring terrorism. Armenia committed more than 30 terror acts in Azerbaijan. We have credible information about the presence of Armenian ASALA terror organizations in the occupied territories. Armenian terrorists have killed 24 Turkish diplomats. Varuzhan Karapetian, a member of the ASALA terror organization who committed a terror act killing many people of different nationalities, in the airport Orly in Paris later was extradited to Armenia and then pardoned by the president of Armenia. This terrorist was treated as a hero in Armenia,” the head of state said.