Azerbaijani president: Aim pursued by Armenia to maintain current status-quo of occupation, to annex occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

The aim pursued by Armenia is to maintain the current status-quo of occupation and to annex the occupied territories, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in video format, Trend reports.

“Contrary to the constructive engagement of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines the format and substance of the negotiation process. His statement that “Karabakh is Armenia” seriously damages the negotiations process. His unacceptable and groundless so-called seven conditions to Azerbaijan have been rejected by us. We have put forward only one condition to achieve peace. The armed forces of Armenia must withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The entire world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. The Armenian Prime Minister announced the establishment of a civilian militia consisting of tens of thousands of civilians who will be forced to undertake military actions against Azerbaijan. The minister of defense of Armenia calls for “new war for new territories”,” the head of state said.