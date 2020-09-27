Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side suffering numerous losses (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Armenian side is suffering numerous losses, Trend reports on Sept. 27 with reference to Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov.

Eyvazov was commenting on the developments of the recent Armenia's armed provocation against Azerbaijan.

“Military equipment, anti-aircraft artillery systems of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed,” Eyvazov added.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces have full advantage over the Armenian armed forces at the front,” spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry added.