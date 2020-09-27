Defense ministry discloses villages liberated by Azerbaijani army (UPDATE-2)
Details added (first version posted on 14:36)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
As a result of the successful counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani troops, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli, Boyuk Marjanli villages of the Fizuli district were liberated, Trend reports on Sept. 27 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijani army liberated several villages, important heights, and advantageously located territories in the direction of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts of the front from occupation.
Moreover, the Armenian armed forces’ positions in the direction of Agdere and Murovdag were destroyed, and strategic heights were taken under control.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army currently firing on and dealing blows to Armenia's military positions
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia