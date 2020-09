Azerbaijani, Turkish MFAs hold telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

On September 27, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mevlut Chavushoglu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

During the telephone conversation, Mevlut Chavushoglu, strongly condemning the new act of aggression by Armenia emphasized that Turkey is always next to Azerbaijan in its struggle leaning on international law and justice.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude for always existing support of brotherly Turkey. In response to the new act of aggression by the armed forces of Armenia against positions of Azerbaijan along the frontline on September 27, the Minister informed his Turkish counterpart on the counter-attacks carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan within the right to self-defense and to protect the civilian population. He stressed that the new act of aggression by the armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijan was a gross violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, UN Security Council resolutions calling for the full and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional Protocols.

The necessity of the withdrawal of occupying forces of Armenia from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to ensure peace and security in the region was stressed.