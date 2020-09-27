Five members of Azerbaijani family killed as result of Armenian shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

On Sept. 27, as a result of Armenian shelling, five members of one family in the Azerbaijani village of Gashalti, Naftalan region, i.e. the head of the Gurbanov family Elbrus and four members of his family were killed, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

A criminal case was initiated under Art. 120.2.1, 120.2.4, 120.2.7 and 120. 2.12 and 100.2 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Currently, the necessary investigative and operational measures are continuing.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.