President Ilham Aliyev: I warned Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

I warned Armenia, after the events in Tovuz, I warned them several times that they would regret it if they did not give up their ugly deed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports.

“We taught them a lesson in 2016, in 2018, in July of this year. But it did not seem to be a lesson for them. This time we are teaching them another lesson and will continue to do that. Today, the glorious Azerbaijani Army is conducting a counter-offensive with great success, and this operation continues,” the head of state said.

“I must also say that there is high morale in all our military units and formations. At the same time, the number of volunteers enlisted in our army has reached tens of thousands. This shows the commitment of our people to their state. The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is our historical task. I have said this many times and I want to reiterate today that we must resolve this issue in a way that would satisfy the people of Azerbaijan. We must resolve this so that historical justice can be restored. We must do so in order to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijani president said.