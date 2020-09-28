Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian armed forces deliberately target civilians, infrastructure (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 09:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Armenian armed forces deliberately target Azerbaijani civilians and civilian infrastructure, Trend reports citing the statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the shelling of Tartar city by the Armenian side.

"Starting this morning, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the Azerbaijani city of Tartar, purposefully conducting targetted shelling of the civil infrastructure and civilians,” the statement says. “By shelling civilians in Tartar, Armenia demonstrates the use of terrorist methods against civilians and once again grossly violates international humanitarian law. The Azerbaijani armed forces, carrying out counter-offensive measures in response to the new act of aggression by Armenia, declaring that they don’t fight with the civilian population, women, and children, are carrying out counter-attacks within the framework of international law.”

“The actions of the Armenian side, contradicting international law, demonstrate that this country uses all means, including war crimes, to carry out its aggressive policy," the statement further says.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to resolutely condemn the war crimes of Armenia, whose armed forces are purposefully targeting civilians.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.