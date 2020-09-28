Jean-Francois Mansel: Clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan - result of int'l community's passivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Severe military clashes between Armenia, which isn’t recognizing the UN resolution, as well as grossly violating international law and which occupied the Azerbaijani lands, and Azerbaijan, are taking place, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mansel said, Trend reports on September 28.

Unfortunately, these clashes are the result of the passivity of the international community, which is unable to offer any way out of the situation in accordance with international law, Mansel said.

“For many years, our association has reminded that this conflict cannot be frozen, Armenia must withdraw its forces from the occupied territories and start a peaceful and constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. If steps in this direction aren’t taken, then grave consequences are inevitable. France must take this into account,” stressed the association’s president.