Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry discloses number of civilian casualties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his concern over the situation at the front-line, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark commenting his phone talk with the Turkish foreign minister during the press conference at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry held on Sept.28, Trend reports.

According to him, during the day, communication was maintained with Russia, Iran, the EU, and a number of other countries and international organizations that were informed about the events, and the current situation was discussed.

“Twenty percent of the territories of Azerbaijan was under occupation for nearly 30 years. Azerbaijanis were ethnically cleansed and fully expelled from these territories. Pashinyan's statement that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’ was an open provocation. The new concept of war of the Armenian Defense Minister was also a provocation,” he said.

“The so-called, illegal ‘elections’ in Nagorno Karabakh in March 2020 and other provocative actions dealt a very serious blow to the negotiation process and paralyzed it. International organizations didn’t show a serious reaction to this, the fact which worries Azerbaijan,” Bayramov noted. “In July, the Armenian armed forces launched an offensive in the Tovuz district’s direction of the Azerbaijani border, in August the Armenian reconnaissance group carried out a provocation on the line of contact, and yesterday morning carried out another provocation.”

“The settlements of Azerbaijan are located around the Nagorno Karabakh and 7 districts occupied by Armenia which is shelling the settlements from the occupied districts. As a result of yesterday's provocation by Armenia, 6 Azerbaijani civilians were killed. According to the latest data, 19 people were injured," the foreign minister said.

Bayramov stressed that these provocations are taking place in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is demanding to put an end to the aggression," he concluded.