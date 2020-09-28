Azerbaijani MFA: Statement of Cyprus MFA one-sided, biased

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus on tension on the front line of Nagorno Karabakh made on Sept. 27 is one-sided and biased, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva made the statement answering a media question about the Cyprus Foreign Ministry's statement.

"We remind the Cyprus Foreign Ministry that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are fighting for the protection of the civilian population within their internationally recognized territories. The Armenian Armed Forces have been illegally placed in Azerbaijan for almost 30 years. Therefore, it is important to get familiar with international documents and their requirements before putting forward any unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan," she said.