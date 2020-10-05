President Aliyev: Solution to conflict is through talks, but they must have substance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

The solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is through negotiations, but they must have substance, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Al Arabiya TV channel, Trend reports.

“Armenia saying that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’, their prime minster said that, actually they destroy the principles on which the solution should be found. Because OSCE Minsk Group, whose co-chairs are Russia, United States and France, have elaborated for years during the negotiations, the principles of settlement. And the first step in order to achieve the sustainable peace in our region, is the liberation of [Azerbaijan's] occupied territories,” the head of state said.

“And when Armenian prime minister who came to power as a result of the coup d’etat two years ago, as a result of the so-called revolution which was sponsored by George Soros when he said that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’, he destroys the negotiation substance. There is nothing to talk about," said the president.

"So, the prime minister who is in charge in Armenia, must think very seriously about his destructive behavior, about his actions which led to the military clashes. We have been in the process of negotiations for 28 years and I had an experience in negotiations with the two former presidents of Armenia, and we were working in a more or less acceptable manner in order to find solution. We were making small steps but we were making steps. We were elaborating jointly with mediators the principles which should be the basis for settlement," President Aliyev said.

"And two years ago a person from the street who had no experience in politicals, who in his all life was not even the head of a small company, who has no idea about geopolitics, who has no idea about international relations, who comes and he starts to destroy his own country and now Armenia is in crisis,” Azerbaijani president said.