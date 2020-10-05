President Ilham Aliyev: We have to defend ourselves, and we will do it until our territorial integrity is restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

The format of negotiations for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is 'Azerbaijan and Armenia', President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Al Arabiya TV channel, Trend reports.

“This is a conflict between two countries. Prime Minister of Armenia said that is not a format which is acceptable. Azerbaijan has to negotiate with the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic”, which no country in the world recognizes, including Armenia itself. So, that was a deliberate act in order to disrupt negotiations because he knew that neither we, no mediators will accept it,” the head of state said.

“Then, he said that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’ which none of his predecessors did before. Because it means end of negotiations. Because the substance of negotiations is to return the territories to Azerbaijan by peaceful means, through negotiations. And then to provide the normal co-existence between Azerbaijani and Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh, because before the war, before Armenia occupied our territories, 25 percent of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh were Azerbaijanis," he said.

"But today, not only Nagorno-Karabakh is occupied but seven districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh where Armenian population did not exist, but where there have been more than 700,000 Azerbaijanis. All of them were expelled. All their houses are destroyed. All our historical monuments, including our mosques are destroyed by Armenian barbarians and now when we were coming closer to making a progress there is a change in government in Armenia. The new people, the new team has absolutely nothing to do with politics, comes to power, makes this destructive statements and actions, launches military aggression on us," he said.

"What we were supposed to do? We have to defend ourselves. That’s what we do and we will do it until our territorial integrity is restored,” Azerbaijani president said.