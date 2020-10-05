Armenia actively uses terrorists and mercenaries against Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia actively uses terrorists and mercenaries against Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the statement during the briefing held on October 5, Trend reports.

“The open sources contain the information about the transfer of people of Armenian origin to the occupied Azerbaijani territories or their intention to move in this direction from the Middle East, in particular, from Syria, Lebanon, as well as from Russia, Georgia, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries,” the spokesperson added.

"The Armenian political leadership continues the policy of illegal settlement in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and after the recent explosion in Lebanon, continued illegal activity to settle the individuals of Armenian origin in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Abdullayeva said.

“Then Armenia, having made an amendment to the law "On Defense" and announced the creation of voluntary armed groups, integrated the individuals already resettled from this region into military formations,” the spokesperson said. “This is done with the aim of using these people in the battles against Azerbaijan.”

“We have recently seen how the Armenian government, through diaspora organizations, actively gathers and dispatches ethnic Armenians to Armenia, as well as is engaged in financing this process and support measures," Abdullayeva said.