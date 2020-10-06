Armenian army ammunition depot destroyed in Ballydja - Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
Trend:
As a result of an accurate fire strike of the Azerbaijani army, the central ammunition depot located at Ballidzha was destroyed, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
It should be noted that a large number of various types of ammunition were stored in this military warehouse of the Armenian army, located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.
