Fake Twitter account of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry exposed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

The Armenian side has created a fake Twitter account under the name of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

Te ministry urged citizens, social network users, and media representatives not to cite to the following profile and to report this account as fake to get it deleted https://twitter.com/ModAzerbaijan.

The official Twitter account of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry can be found here: https://twitter.com/wwwmodgovaz