State Security Service intercepts radio talks of terrorists participating in hostilities against Azerbaijan (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 17:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

Trend:

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan intercepted radio talks of terrorists participating in the ongoing hostilities against the country, Trend reports on October 6 referring to the service's website.

As part of the military aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenia is actively using foreign mercenaries, including members of the Kurdish PPK terrorist group arriving from Iraq and Syria.

During these talks, terrorists said that the Armenian side is in a difficult situation, suffering significant losses, and discussed how effectively Azerbaijanis use drones and also express disappointment that, having trusted the Armenians, they found themselves in the conflict zone.

Below are the video materials prepared by the State Security Service.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.