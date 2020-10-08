President Ilham Aliyev: Why should a person born in Armenia fight against us on Azerbaijani soil?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Addressing the Armenian people, I want to say that they should hold their government accountable, demand that it stop the fire, end the occupation, not send their children to war, do not send them to Azerbaijan because the so-called “army of the Nagorno-Karabakh republic” consists of citizens of Armenia by 90 percent, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to CNN-Türk television, Trend reports.

“In other words, there is no such thing as the “army of Nagorno-Karabakh”. Why should a person born in Armenia fight against us on Azerbaijani soil? Therefore, I want to tell the Armenian people that the Armenians live in peace today and will continue to live in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani state is doing everything possible for their normal life. I want to tell the Armenian leadership: the sooner you leave the occupied lands, the better it will be for you,” the head of state said.

Concluding the interview Azerbaijani president expressed gratitude to CNN Türk channel for the unequivocal support of Azerbaijan: “Let me also thank all representatives of the Turkish media for being with us on these difficult days.”.