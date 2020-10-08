Azerbaijani president claims terrorists from various countries flock to Armenia these days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

As for the existence of camps of terrorist organizations in Armenia, we had these data before. First of all, there were camps of PKK terrorist groups in the Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to CNN-Türk television, Trend reports.

“We have new intelligence information – some of it has already been published in the media. There are already documents and audio information about their negotiations and contacts. This question did not raise any doubts in us because Armenia is a terrorist country. During the first Karabakh war, dozens of terrorist acts were committed against us – in the metro, buses, ships. I believe that the world should recognize the Armenian terror as a disgusting fact known in the world. The man who committed the terrorist act in the French airport in the 1980s was subsequently handed over to Armenia, then released and declared a hero. Therefore, terrorists from various countries flock to Armenia these days. According to our information, Armenians and representatives of other nationalities from the Middle East flock to Armenia to participate in the unjust war against Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.