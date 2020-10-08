Armenia using civilians just to have more people on battlefield - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Armenia is using civilians in order to have more people on the battlefield, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Euronews television, Trend reports.

“Of course, we regret that civilians are being killed and of course, we were not the purpose, we were not the source of this attack. Because it was the first thing in the morning on the 27th of September, what they did, they attacked our cities and villages. And we had to respond. But our response mainly is and primarily is on their military positions, on their tanks and guns and what we are doing on the battlefield is available online," the president said.

"Our drones and our other equipment demolished only military objectives on the occupied territories. Unfortunately, Armenia is using civilians in order to have more people on the ground, because their demographic situation is very bad, and we have video about these civilians being just next to the guns,” the head of state said.