Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks destroyed, captured equipment of Armenian Armed Forces
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
During the day of Oct. 8 and on the night of Oct. 8-9, precise shelling by the Azerbaijani army destroyed 13 T-72 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers, 4 units of BM-21 Grad multiple launch missile systems, 2 units of 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts, 3 D-30 howitzers, 2 radar systems and a large number of vehicles of the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As a result of the operation carried out in one of the directions of the front, 6 units of fully operational T-72 tank were captured from the 49th Tank Brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces.
