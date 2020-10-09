Armenian Armed Forces launching missiles at Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
Starting at 8 am (GMT+4) on Oct. 9, the Armenian Armed Forces opened intensive missile and artillery fire from various directions of the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office.
At about 9 am, as a result of a shell hit in a residential building, three residents of the Karabakh village of the Fuzuli district were injured and hospitalized - Samir Asadov (born in 1982), Nizami Ibrahimov (born in 1958) and Alman Abbasov (born in 1968). The building was extensively damaged.
Prosecutors carry out all investigative and operational measures that are possible in combat conditions.
