The only way to the enemy to save themself is to leave Azerbaijani lands, says President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Today, the Azerbaijani flag flies in the liberated lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Today, Azerbaijani soldiers are guarding the trenches dug by Armenians in our occupied lands – we are in their trenches, not them in ours, we are in their posts, we are in their tanks. We are now using the military equipment taken as booty – 18 tanks. Their tanks are now fighting them on the battlefield. This is the advantage of the Azerbaijani Army, this is our advantage,” the head of state said.

“Today, we show in open media, on the Internet how accurately and precisely the enemy's equipment is being destroyed. The enemy is in panic, the enemy is hysterical. The leadership of the enemy country is completely at a loss. He regularly calls different countries, heads of state and government of different countries, repeatedly asks for help, begs for help, implores several times a day. He is at their feet. He humiliates himself – come and rescue us. The only way to save them is to leave our lands,” Azerbaijani president said.