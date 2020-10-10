Turkey supports decisions made by Azerbaijan - Turkish FM on Karabakh conflict issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

A telephone conversation between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has been held, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

During the phone talk, Bayramov informed Cavusoglu about the meeting held in Moscow on Oct. 9.

In turn, Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey supports and will support only decisions made by Azerbaijan.