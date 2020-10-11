Armenian army's backbone broken by Azerbaijan - Chief editor of Trend tells TRT Arab (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Trend news agency continues to inform the global community about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Rufiz Hafizoglu, Editor-In-Chief of Trend news agency, said during an interview on the Turkish TRT Arab TV channel that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have broken the backbone of the Armenian army.

He added that the entire world community already knows that Armenia is an aggressor and a provocateur.