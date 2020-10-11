Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian armed forces trying to go on offensive (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
On the night from October 10 to October 11, the situation along the entire front was stably tense, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The units of the Armenian armed forces, which did not comply with the humanitarian ceasefire, have concentrated their forces and military equipment and again attempted to attack in small groups in the direction of Azerbaijan's Hadrut and Jabrayil districts to regain their lost positions. All attempts of the Armenian armed forces to attack at night were suppressed by Azerbaijani army's fire.
