Seven civilians killed, 34 civilians severely wounded as result of attack on Ganja - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

As reported earlier, the Armed Forces of the occupant Armenia flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, 2020 at 12:00 (GMT+4), continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

However, the hostile country is trying to refute its illegal actions by circulating in foreign media and social networks, reports aimed at covering up the crimes and evading them.

Nevertheless, photos and videos published by local and foreign media representatives from the scene are exposing these lies.

On October 11, 2020 at about 2 am Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone. As a result, 7 civilians, 3 of them women, were killed, and another 34 civilians, 16 of them women and 6 minors, were severely wounded. In addition, 10 apartment buildings and more than 100 various facilities were extensively damaged.

Necessary investigative measures are currently carried out by the prosecution authorities to clarify the list of casualties and damaged civil infrastructure facilities.

The public will be further updated.