Armenia’s another UAV destroyed – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

Politics 11 October 2020 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia’s another UAV destroyed – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

On October 11 at about 08:00 (GMT+4) Armenia’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which attempted to make a flight in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city was destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense Forces, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Trend shows the video footage.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Int'l organizations must adequately respond to Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani president's assistant
Int'l organizations must adequately respond to Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani president's assistant
We no longer hear Pashinyan claiming 'Karabakh is Armenia' - President Aliyev
We no longer hear Pashinyan claiming 'Karabakh is Armenia' - President Aliyev
Led by President Erdogan, Turkey stopped being obedient ally of West - Azerbaijan's president
Led by President Erdogan, Turkey stopped being obedient ally of West - Azerbaijan's president
Loading Bars
Latest
Int'l organizations must adequately respond to Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 15:56
We no longer hear Pashinyan claiming 'Karabakh is Armenia' - President Aliyev Politics 15:55
Led by President Erdogan, Turkey stopped being obedient ally of West - Azerbaijan's president Politics 15:53
Armenia commits crimes against civilians, says Azerbaijan's prosecutor general Politics 15:50
Search and rescue operations in Ganja building hit by Armenian missile strikes completed Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan doesn’t need Ukrainian volunteers to settle Karabakh conflict - experts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:47
Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia - top Azerbaijani official Politics 15:43
Armenia in any case to be forced to withdraw from Karabakh - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:32
Armenia once again shows disrespect for humanitarian norms - Speaker of parliament Politics 15:29
On one hand, Armenia begs for peace, on other, it's committing terror against civilian population, says Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 15:12
Countries selling weapons to Armenia must know that they are used against children - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 15:09
Turkey condemns rocket attacks on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, Turkish MFA says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Armenia’s another UAV destroyed – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 14:47
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Armenia fired missile at Azerbaijan’s Ganja using Tochka-U tactical missile system - Assistant to president Politics 14:45
Armenia bears full responsibility for aggravation of situation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 14:21
Armenia’s provocation - disrespect for international community - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:02
Armenia attacking Azerbaijan’s Ganja to enlist CSTO’s support - S.Korean professor Politics 13:26
Uzbekistan to create oil and gas chemical cluster Oil&Gas 13:26
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of dead, wounded in Ganja, following Armenian strikes (PHOTO) Society 13:24
Death toll in Azerbaijan's Ganja keeps rising, following Armenia's attacks Politics 13:21
Armenian army's backbone broken by Azerbaijan - Chief editor of Trend tells TRT Arab (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:17
Iran's NIDC announces cost of purchased equipment Oil&Gas 13:14
Another fact of Syrian terrorists fighting for Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13:14
Iran announces details of its exports for August through September 2020 Business 13:10
Licenses issued to establish enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 13:10
Return to previous ineffective negotiations on Karabakh no longer possible - Ukrainian politician Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:09
Peter Tase: Bombing of Ganja by Armenia equal to Hitler’s bombing of 1939 during Siege of Warsaw Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:47
ICRC stands ready to facilitate handover of bodies of those killed within humanitarian ceasefire of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Economy 12:38
Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations - war crime, Azerbaijani top official says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:35
Bryza: Attack on Ganja by Armenian armed forces constitute violation of int’l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:23
Shelling of civilians by Armenian armed forces after humanitarian ceasefire agreement - another clear example of barbarism, Azerbaijani MFA says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:22
Even in ceasefire, Armenia continues to assault civilian settlements, Turkish Defense Ministry says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:11
Seven civilians killed, 34 civilians severely wounded as result of attack on Ganja - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office Politics 11:51
Germany reports 3,483 more COVID-19 cases Europe 11:51
Number of dead, wounded may increase in Azerbaijan’s Ganja after Armenian armed forces’ attack - Ombudsman Society 11:36
Ganja - symbol of resistance to Armenia's state terrorism, says Azerbaijani top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:23
Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian armed forces trying to go on offensive (VIDEO) Politics 11:05
Armenian policy of vandalism against Azerbaijani civilian population continues - assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Armenia purposefully destroying Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural values in occupied territories - Turkish government Turkey 10:53
A large number of forces and equipment of Armenian army destroyed - LIST Politics 10:01
Deputy regiment commander of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed Politics 09:59
Armenia receives new Smerch missiles under humanitarian aid, says Azerbaijani top official (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
Five people killed, 28 injured as result of missile attack on Azerbaijani Ganja Politics 09:47
Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated part of Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV Politics 09:35
Azerbaijani army delivers fire strikes against the Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 09:34
Prosecutor General's Office talks Armenia involving mercenaries in war crimes against Azerbaijan Politics 09:26
Iran declares details of its imports for sixth month Business 09:18
Armenian armed forces launch missile attacks on Azerbaijani Mingachevir Politics 09:13
OSCE/ODIHR continues election observation in Georgia in "limited format" Georgia 08:57
Turkish Technic opens environment-friendly base maintenance hangars in Istanbul Turkey 08:54
Kazakhstan registers 94 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:45
Iran, Belarus keen on boosting economic ties Politics 08:36
Albania makes face masks mandatory in all outdoor spaces Europe 07:59
Trump, Trudeau discuss two detained Canadians; China grants virtual consular access US 07:12
Portugal, Spain agree on common strategy for transboundary development Europe 05:59
Bring your own pen: Lithuania votes amid pandemic Europe 04:30
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves new prime minister Kyrgyzstan 03:19
Azerbaijani Ganja city once again under fire (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 02:46
Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K. ICT 02:21
Russia, Iran eye possible air traffic restart Transport 01:14
Gas consumption in Iran up Oil&Gas 00:05
Palestinian president meets World Jewish Congress head Arab World 10 October 23:57
Turkey's export of electrical goods abroad down Turkey 10 October 23:15
Georgia updates on recent peach harvest, export figures of 2020 Business 10 October 23:07
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production to buy HVAC equipment via tender Tenders 10 October 22:52
Iran’s Gachsaran Oil & Gas Production Company fulfilled its plan in full Oil&Gas 10 October 22:50
Resident of Azerbaijani Aghdam dead as result of shelling by Armenian Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 22:05
Pakistan says peace within Karabakh conflict to depend on implementation of UNSC resolutions Politics 10 October 22:02
Fake Instagram accounts under the name of Azerbaijani MoD debunked Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 21:51
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes mews of humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 21:23
Armenian armed forces attempt to regain lost positions, forced to flee, suffering losses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 20:46
Armenian side deceiving its people by non-existent 'successes' - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10 October 20:44
Armenia's artillery battery destroyed (VİDEO) Politics 10 October 20:43
Armenian armed forces shelling territory of Azerbaijani Aghdam region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 20:13
Grapes delivery sites arranged at 12 locations in Racha Georgia 10 October 20:00
Strategic Studies Center: Armenia's macroeconomic prospects do not bode well for investors Armenia 10 October 19:42
Armenian anti-aircraft missile systems in state of combat readiness destroyed (VİDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 19:30
Statement of NGIC Co-Chairs published by leading news agencies of Montenegro Society 10 October 19:22
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy hydraulic lift via tender Tenders 10 October 18:57
Turkey's steel export volumes down over 9M2020 Turkey 10 October 18:54
Armenian heavy artillery deployed to firing points to violate ceasefire regime destroyed (VİDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 18:54
Azerbaijan refuted unacceptable conditions set by Armenia for ensuring its security - minister Politics 10 October 18:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price reaches record levels in Iran Finance 10 October 18:43
Armenia was forced to accept invariability of negotiation process - Azerbaijani FM Politics 10 October 18:40
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 11 Oil&Gas 10 October 18:31
Iran welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh as step toward peace Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 18:31
Artillery unit of Armenian armed forces deliberately violating ceasefire regime destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 10 October 18:28
Everyone should realize status-quo can't last long, says Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 10 October 17:04
Turkey's participation in talks on Karabakh issue as OSCE member in interests of regional states - president's assistant Politics 10 October 17:01
Armenia continues its provocations despite ceasefire regime - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Politics 10 October 17:00
Imitation of negotiations at next stage won't be allowed - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Politics 10 October 16:59
No timeframe for humanitarian ceasefire regime defined - Azerbaijani foreign minister Politics 10 October 16:30
Status quo changed, no one can impose conditions to Azerbaijan, says president's assistant Politics 10 October 16:29
Azerbaijani citizens continue purchasing real-estate in Turkey Turkey 10 October 15:49
Heavy blows inflicted on Armenia during military operations - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 10 October 15:39
Ismail Serageldin says he's hopeful for UN SC resolutions to be implemented Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 October 15:38
Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers hold phone conversation Politics 10 October 15:24
All news