Led by President Erdogan, Turkey stopped being obedient ally of West - Azerbaijan's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Under the leadership of President Erdogan, Turkey ceased to be an obedient ally of the West, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian RBC TV channel, Trend reports.

“This shows that all these opinions were false and that it was deliberate media speculation. There were several goals. First, to further demonize Turkey and this, unfortunately, is becoming almost a norm in the so-called modern political fashion. This is completely unfounded. Turkey is defending its interests, defending its right to live its own life," said the president.

Ilham Aliyev added that Turkey's authority has grown.

"The Turkish army is the second biggest army in NATO and it can solve any military-political problems. Therefore, of course, there is such open pressure from the West. It is even fraught with some very strange and negative emotional background in relation to Turkey. So this is the first reason – the demonization of Turkey. The second reason is the underestimation of Azerbaijan's potential, including a military-technical one, an attempt to introduce things in such a way that it was Turkey or someone under the influence of Turkey that solved the military issue. No! We have liberated our lands ourselves," President Aliyev said.

"The myth about the so-called victorious Armenian army has collapsed. It never existed. Those who know the history of the conflict are well aware that our lands were occupied also by the 366th motorized rifle regiment of the Soviet army, which was stationed in Khankandi and I think 70 percent of its servicemen were of Armenian origin. So it was Soviet weaponry and Soviet command with an Armenian composition, and they took an active part in both ethnic cleansing and the genocide,” the head of state said.