Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian MFA hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

On October 11, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Ferhan Al Saud, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Faisal bin Ferhan Al Saud expressed his concerns over the tense situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the latest tension in the region, in particular the purposeful targeting of Azerbaijani civilians and infrastructure by Armenia. It was brought to the attention of Minister Faisal bin Ferhan that after the humanitarian ceasefire was established, the Armenian armed forces fired rockets at the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, far from the line of contact, killing 9 civilians, injuring 34 others including minors. The Minister stated that Armenia's deliberate firing on civilians, homes, civilian objects and medical personnel as part of its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan once again demonstrates the country's disregard for fundamental norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia reiterated his country's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. He also noted the importance of resolving the conflict through political dialogue.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in his turn, stressed the need to implement the UN Security Council resolutions to ensure peace and security in the region.