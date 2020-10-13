Turkic Council expresses concern over military confrontation in occupied Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev has expressed concern over the military confrontation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Turkic Council reaffirmed its commitment to its obligations regarding the norms and principles of international law and stressed the importance of an early settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict based on the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the international borders of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, Turkic Council reminded that the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council adopted in 1993 demands an immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

The secretary-general expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the loss of life and wishes the injured a quick recovery, the statement said.