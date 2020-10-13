OSCE Minsk Group should urgently gather - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group should urgently gather in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

He said that Turkey has come up with a proposal to hold an urgent meeting of the Minsk Group.

"The killing of civilians by the Armenian side is unacceptable. Armenia, emboldened by impunity, is committing new provocations," Cavusoglu said.