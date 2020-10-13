Fake telegram channel and Instagram account using name of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry was created
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
A fake telegram channel and Instagram account using the name of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been created, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
“We urge citizens, social media users, and media representatives not to refer to this fake channel (https://t.me/azerbaycan_mudafie_nazirliyi) and account (https://www.instagram.com/mudafie.nazirliyi).
We would like to inform you that the official telegram channel and Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan are at the following links:
Latest
Armenian armed forces' shelling of Azerbaijani city of Ganja - gross violation of international humanitarian law - expert
Article covering attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas by Armenian armed forces published on naewoeilbo.com
With completion of Southern Gas Corridor Azerbaijan to become important contributor to European energy supply diversification – SOCAR
Armenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO)
We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev
Why shouldn't Turkey also be a co-chair, it is already member of Minsk Group - Azerbaijani president
TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP
Our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, says Azerbaijani president
Executive Vice Rector of ADA University in Azerbaijan sends letter to president of California State University who addressed her support for Armenia
Bombing of Ganja - another manifestation of ugly face of Armenian fascism, says Azerbaijani president