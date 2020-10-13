Fake telegram channel and Instagram account using name of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry was created

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

A fake telegram channel and Instagram account using the name of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been created, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

“We urge citizens, social media users, and media representatives not to refer to this fake channel (https://t.me/azerbaycan_mudafie_nazirliyi) and account (https://www.instagram.com/mudafie.nazirliyi).

We would like to inform you that the official telegram channel and Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan are at the following links:

https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD

https://www.instagram.com/azerbaijan_mod